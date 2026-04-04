Cardi B joins NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to judge free childcare jingle contest

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is stepping into a civic role, teaming up with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to support a new initiative aimed at helping families access free childcare.

The Bronx-born artist appeared alongside the 34-year-old mayor in a YouTube video released Friday, April 3, where they announced a citywide jingle competition designed to encourage parents to enroll in New York City’s upcoming 2-K program. The initiative, set to launch this fall, will provide 2,000 free childcare spots for children aged 2 through kindergarten.

During the announcement, Cardi B praised Mamdani’s leadership, joking about his age while highlighting the significance of his role.

“Can you believe that we got a 34-year-old mayor? I feel like I’m a kid and you’re like, running New York,” she told the politician.

The mayor, in turn, asked the rapper about her views on free childcare, prompting a candid response.

“Sometimes us women, we can’t really go forward because we don’t have nobody to help us take care of our kids,” Cardi said, calling childcare access a “very important” issue.

The WAP singer further added, “Oh I would judge it for sure… I’m gonna judge, and he’s gonna give ‘cause he’s the one with the funds.”

Cardi B – a mother of four – has often spoken about the challenges of balancing career and family life.