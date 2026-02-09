Cardi B, Pedro Pascal make cameos in Bad Bunny’s star-studded halftime show

Bad Bunny turned Super Bowl LX into an starry night by bringing out some of the biggest names in entertainment for what may go down as one of the most star-studded halftime performances in Super Bowl history.

The Puerto Rican superstar hosted a high-energy, joy-filled show at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, February 8, featuring headlining performances from Ricky Martin and a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga.

But the surprises didn’t stop there as Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Karol G, and Jessica Alba all made cameos, joining the stage.

Pascal, the Chilean-American actor known for The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, appeared on stage vibing with the performance. Similar, Cardi B – who previously collaborated with Bad Bunny on the 2018 hit I Like It – also added star power as she danced along.

Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, Karol G, Young Miko, Giannina Mourouvin and David Grutmanalso joined the on-stage festivities.

Bad Bunny – whose full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – opened with his 2022 hit titi me pregunto and later performed a medley of songs from his catalog, including voy a llevarte pa pr, MONACO and DtMF.

He sang Yo Perreo Sola atop of La Casita, a pink and yellow house in a nod to traditional Puerto Rican homes.