Watch video: Cardi B slips into abaya for Riyadh's performance

U.S. rapper Cardi B’s high-profile performance at Riyadh’s MDLBEAST Soundstorm festival in Saudi Arabia goes viral. Simultaneously, she has appreciated the Kingdom through her various social media posts.

She became the headline as she performed at one of the region’s largest music events, held in Saudi Arabia. It is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to expand its entertainment sector and diversify its economy beyond oil.

In the video posted on Instagram, Cardi B expressed admiration for the country’s modern infrastructure, describing it as appearing “brand new”.

During her onstage appearance, Cardi B greeted fans with the traditional Muslim phrase “Salam alaikum” and later referred to the country using the Arabic expression “mashallah,” remarks that quickly circulated across Saudi and international social media platforms.

The rapper is well-known for her explicit lyrics and bold stage persona, but she was visibly careful with her tone and her graphic language. She wore a flowing outfit that covered her from neck to toe; it was different from her usual attire.

In the days leading up to her concert, Cardi B also shared videos from luxury shopping malls in Riyadh, where she was seen wearing a hijab while praising the city’s grandeur.

Her performance in Saudi Arabia comes amid the country’s agenda to invest in its global entertainment as part of its Vision 2030 reform. This agenda has apparently attracted major international celebrities despite ongoing criticism from human rights groups.



Cardi B’s Saudi performance followed her recent legal victory in the United States, where she was cleared of an assault allegation in a $24 million civil case. Her visit adds to a growing list of Western celebrities who have performed in the Gulf region in recent years, including Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Eminem.