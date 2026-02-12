Cardi B recaps Super Bowl 2026 cameo at Bad Bunny’s Halftime show

Cardi B is looking back at her Super Bowl 2026 appearance and celebrating every moment of it.

The Grammy winning rapper, 33, took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 10, to reflect on her surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s star-studded halftime show. Sharing a carousel of videos and photos from the night, Cardi made it clear she had an unforgettable experience.

“We had a time at the game, honey,” she wrote in the caption.

She added, “Then we took that energy back to the Airbnb for a whole photoshoot. Thank you @airbnb for always setting me and the team up with the best stays while we’re on the road.”

The post opened with a lively video of Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, dancing on the stadium field after her televised appearance. The clip captured her excitement as she soaked in the electric atmosphere following the performance.

The carousel also included glamorous snapshots of the rapper posing inside a beautifully decorated home, where she showed off her performance look.

For the halftime cameo, the “Bodak Yellow” artist stunned in a nude off the shoulder corset with a dramatic ruffled skirt by Zimmermann. She completed the monochromatic ensemble with matching open toe, knee high boots, delivering a cohesive and eye catching look fit for the Super Bowl stage.