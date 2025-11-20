Cardi B reveals first photo of new baby boy with sweet tribute to Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is delighting fans with an adorable first look at her newest little one!

The 33-year-old rapper took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, November 19, to share the first ever photo of her newly born son, whose name has not yet been revealed.

In the first image, Cardi could be seen gently cradling her son in a nursery while he slept peacefully in a New England Patriots cap and onesie – a nod to her boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, 31, who plays for the team.

The second slide featured a hospital room photo right after her delivery where the rapper could be seen snuggling with her baby with Diggs besides her.

She concludes her adorable carousel with a sweet close-up snap of her son in his cutesy onesie.

“11/4,” Cardi wrote in her caption, revealing her son’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B and Steffon Diggs welcomed their first child together earlier this month. “Cardi is healthy and happy,” her rep told PEOPLE at the time.

The Am I the Drama artist is also mom to daughters Kulture and Blossom, as well as son Wave, whom she shares with ex Offset. While, Diggs is already father to two daughters, Nova and Charliee.