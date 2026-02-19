Cardi B showers love on Kehlani and Tyla after surprise tour appearances

Cardi B is showing love to the women who helped make her Los Angeles tour stop unforgettable.

The Grammy-winning rapper took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 17, to thank Kehlani and Tyla for joining her onstage during her Little Miss Drama Tour, praising both artists for their talent, support and vibrant energy.

“Kehlani!! You’re such a beautiful soul, a talented artist and an amazing performer!! Your reaction to my show meant the world to me,” Cardi wrote. “I can’t thank you enough for always showing up and giving me the most genuine love and support.”

Kehlani joined Cardi on February 16 to perform their collaboration “Safe,” the third single from Cardi’s 2025 album Am I the Drama?

Following the show, Kehlani shared a series of photos on Instagram and called the performance one of the best concerts she has ever witnessed.

“EVERY SINGLE PART of this show rocked me,” she wrote, applauding the production and celebrating Cardi’s rise. She also praised the creative team behind the performance and declared she would always support the rapper.

Cardi B also gave a glowing shout-out to Tyla, who made a special appearance during the concert. “Tyla babyyy!! You bring the perfect energy to any stage, thank you so much for bringing it to mine,” Cardi wrote, adding that the rising star deserves “all the Chanel and more.”

Tyla, who appeared on Cardi’s “Nice Guy” on her second studio album, shared photos from the special evening on her Instagram. “Thank u mama,” she wrote to Cardi in her caption.

Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour kicked off on Wednesday, February 11 and runs through April with stops in Atlanta, Toronto, New York City and more.