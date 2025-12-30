Cardi B slams fans over Stefon Diggs relationship backlash

Cardi B has broken her silence on backlash from fans over her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The WAP rapper addressed criticism head on in a lengthy video posted to X on Monday, December 29, after some fans questioned her romance with Diggs and “dragged” her online for several days.

The comments appeared to intensify after Cardi spent Christmas without the football player.

“Y’all need to calm down. Is y’all cool? Y’all been dragging me for three or four days and y’all been a little bit too mean. Like alright now. Y’all being a little bit too mean,” she said.

Cardi B went on to say, “I can’t change s— I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p—-? Huh? I don’t know what y’all want me to do. Y’all want me to leave my man and f— yours?”

She added that the only option is to “go forward now.”

The Grammy winner, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, welcomed her first child with Diggs in November.

Cardi’s rep confirmed the arrival of the baby boy at the time, saying, “Cardi is healthy and happy.”

The rapper is also mom to three children — daughter Kulture, 7, son Wave, 4, and daughter Blossom, 1 — whom she shares with her estranged husband, rapper Offset.