Cardi B slams Tasha K for continued harassment in new court filing

Cardi B filed a case in court against Tasha K for allegedly violating a non-disclosure agreement.

The rapper has asked a judge to impose a sanction against the influencer who has been discussing her former partners, Offset and Stefon Diggs.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Cardi claims Tasha has engaged in a “relentless course of conduct designed to target and harass Cardi and her family through thinly veiled commentary and strategic provocation, all while knowing that her audience of over one million social media followers will immediately identify Cardi as the subject.”

Despite Cardi’s legal team flagging her posts that go against their NDA, which she deletes right after pointing out, Tasha comes up with more posts. This repetitive cycle is frustrating for Cardi, which she describes as a “cat and mouse” game.

As per the filing, Cardi alleged that Tasha has committed at least 25 violations of the NDA, including multiple posts about Offset. In her recent post, she was also spotted referencing a shooting incident involving him in Florida.

Tasha also breached the confidentiality agreement by discussing her “then-romantic partner” Stefon Diggs during podcast appearances, Cardi claimed. The ‘I Like It’ rapper requested the judge impose sanctions for any future violations on Tasha and to block her from saying things about Cardi’s family on any platforms.