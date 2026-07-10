Cardi B has become the subject of fresh dating speculation after she was seen interacting with Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye during Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper and the 26-year-old goalkeeper first caught attention when they were seated next to each other at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show in Paris. Okoye was seen offering Cardi B a helping hand as she made her way to her seat, a moment that quickly circulated on social media.

Cardi B made a bold fashion statement in a zebra-print bodysuit paired with black platform boots, while Okoye attended the event in a mint green vest and matching trousers layered over a white tank top.

Later, the pair were filmed chatting at a restaurant terrace in Paris. In a viral video shared online, the two appeared relaxed and cheerful as they laughed during their conversation, prompting fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship.

Social media users were quick to react, with some suggesting the pair shared noticeable chemistry, while others cautioned against reading too much into a brief public interaction.

Neither Cardi B nor Okoye has publicly addressed the speculation, and there is no confirmation that the two are romantically involved.

The latest rumors come months after Cardi B’s highly publicized relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The pair were linked following the rapper’s split from estranged husband Offset, although the current status of their relationship remains unclear.

Okoye, meanwhile, has previously been linked to Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff. The two share a son, Isaiah, though reports have described their relationship as on-and-off in recent years.