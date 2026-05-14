Rapper Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs were reportedly involved in a tense public argument just days after appearing to reconcile at a Mother’s Day event in Maryland.

The pair were spotted outside a coffee shop and gym in Burtonsville on Wednesday, where a video circulating online showed Cardi B visibly emotional and animated during a confrontation with Diggs. According to footage and eyewitness accounts, the rapper appeared to be speaking loudly and approaching Diggs while expressing frustration, while the football player leaned against a vehicle with his arms crossed and remained relatively calm.

At one point, a man accompanying Cardi was seen stepping in and placing a hand on her shoulder in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. The exchange reportedly lasted several minutes, drawing attention from bystanders.

Sources cited in entertainment reports claimed Cardi was overheard making a pointed remark during the argument, though the exact context of the dispute remains unclear. Representatives for both stars have not publicly commented on the incident.

The confrontation comes shortly after the couple surprised fans by appearing together at Diggs’ Mother’s Day wellness event over the weekend. During that appearance, the two were seen affectionate in photos, including moments where Diggs kissed Cardi on the cheek and held her close.

According to earlier reports, the couple had briefly split in February after nearly a year of dating, though insiders suggested they were attempting to rebuild their relationship. One source previously noted that Cardi was “giving him a second chance but not fully committed.”