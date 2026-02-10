Cardi B, Stefon Diggs fuel breakup rumor with mutual Instagram unfollow

Breakup rumors are swirling around Cardi B and Stefon Diggs following Super Bowl LX, after fans noticed that the rapper and NFL star no longer follow each other on Instagram.

The mutual unfollow comes shortly after Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, and his team lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 Super Bowl, while Cardi B was in attendance supporting Bad Bunny during his halftime performance.

Cardi B – born Belcalis Almánzar – danced alongside fellow Latinx stars Pedro Pascal, Karol G, and Jessica Alba in La Casita, a nod to traditional Puerto Rican homes, as Bad Bunny performed “Yo Perreo Sola.”

Cardi B appeared to leave Levi’s Stadium after the halftime show, as she posted an Instagram Stories video of herself singing to Bad Bunny from inside a car. It is unclear when exactly the pair unfollowed each other.

Earlier in the week, at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 7, an ESPN reporter asked Cardi B if she had a message for Diggs ahead of the game. She replied simply, “Good luck,” before walking away which some fans interpreted as a sign of tension between the couple.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs – made their first official public appearance together in May 2025 – welcomed a baby boy on November 4, 2025. They have yet to reveal his name.