Cardi B, Stefon Diggs fuel reconciliation rumors with late-night exit

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are fueling speculation about their relationship status after being spotted together following the rapper’s recent tour stop in Washington, D.C.

The buzz began on April 8, when Diggs was seen attending Cardi B’s concert at Capital One Arena. Videos shared on Instagram by personal trainer Clyde Simmons showed the 32-year-old wide receiver enjoying the show alongside his younger brother, Trevon Diggs, and their mother, Stephanie Diggs.

In the clips, the trio appeared relaxed and upbeat, dancing as Cardi performed fan-favorite tracks including “Thotiana Remix” and “ErrTime.”

Following the concert, Diggs was later spotted at the official afterparty held at Throw Social. According to reports, Cardi B – born Belcalis Almánzar – was seen leaving the venue and approaching Diggs’ white sports car. The pair reportedly spoke briefly before the rapper entered the passenger seat, and the two drove off together, reigniting rumors of a possible reconciliation.

Representatives for both Cardi B and Diggs have not publicly commented on the sightings.

The outing marks a notable moment for the former couple, whose relationship has been under scrutiny in recent months. The pair first went public in May 2025, making an appearance together at a New York Knicks playoff game before confirming their romance on social media. Later that year, they welcomed a son together.

However, reports of a split surfaced around February 2026, with sources suggesting the relationship had become “too heated and complicated.” At the time, Cardi B was said to be focusing on her children, music, and ongoing tour.