Cardi B, Stefon Diggs share smiles and yoga moves at Holiday wellness event

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are balancing love, family, and wellness together!

On Monday, December 15, the couple – who recently welcomed a son- joined local moms and kids for the New England Patriots’ first-ever “Winter Wonderland Wellness” event at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The 33-year-old rapper and her 32-year-old partner kicked off their shoes to take part in a festive yoga class hosted by the Diggs Deep Foundation, Diggs’ nonprofit.

In a video shared online, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs could be seen smiling ear to ear as they followed instructions from the instructor, and embraced the holiday-themed activities.

For the event, the NFL star opted for a casual look as he wore a gray sweater with a bright-red Santa hat.

Meanwhile, Cardi slipped into a monochromatic cream sweater set and topped her hair off with a brown bow.

Speaking to local reporters about the event, Diggs emphasized the importance of giving back and creating a day to celebrate mothers.

“I feel like everybody had a hard year, every year is a hard year, especially for moms. My mom is actually here today, special guest. So I just wanted to have a wellness day, an appreciation day,” he shared.

The outing comes one month after Cardi and Diggs welcomed their first baby together, a son.