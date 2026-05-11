Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark reunion rumors at Mother’s Day event

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are fueling speculation that they may be back together after the pair were spotted showing affection at a Mother’s Day wellness event over the weekend.

The rapper and NFL star attended the Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day event on Saturday, where they appeared cozy and affectionate in clips and photos shared across social media.

In a video posted by sports journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson, Diggs was seen wrapping his arm around Cardi’s waist before kissing her on the cheek as the two mingled at the event.

Cardi B wore a brown knit sleeveless mock turtleneck paired with detached sleeves and a matching skirt. She completed the look with high-heeled sandals, a small handbag and long straight hair flowing to her waist.

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs kept things casual in a pink hoodie featuring a red heart graphic and denim shorts.

Another social media photo showed the pair sharing a warm embrace, with Cardi smiling as she hugged the football player.

The public outing comes just two months after reports surfaced that the couple had split in February. Rumors of a reconciliation first began circulating in April when Diggs attended Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Washington, D.C.

According to social media footage shared by personal trainer Clyde Simmons, Diggs attended the concert alongside his brother, Trevon Diggs, and their mother, Stephanie Diggs.