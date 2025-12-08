Cardi B stuns in risqué black gown for Stefon Diggs’ birthday bash

Cardi B is flaunting her post-baby figure!

Over the weekend, the WAP rapper celebrated her boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ 32nd birthday at a Miami bash.

For the celebration night, Cardi B slipped into a mid-length black gown with a daring open-back design adorned with gold chains.

The 33-year-old singer’s risqué dress, which showcased her colorful tattoos – also featured a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display.

She completed her look with black high-heeled sandals and gold jewelry

Cardi B wore her black hair in an extravagant updo as she flaunted her curvy figure in the mid-length ensemble.

In a video shared online, Diggs could be seen enjoying his birthday celebration while another video showed the New England Patriots star grinning as his girlfriend twerked nearby.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcomed their first child, a son, in November.

“A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,” she wrote at the time.

Cardi B is also a doting also mom to daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 1, and son Wave, 4, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset.