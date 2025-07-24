Cardi B sued for battery in 2023 mic-toss incident

American rapper Cardi B has been sued for alleged battery by an Ohio woman, hit by the Grammy winner during her Las Vegas concert in July 2023.

As reported by foreign media, an Ohio-based woman, identified as Jane Doe, sued Cardi B for assault, battery and negligence, claiming that she underwent ‘severe emotional distress, shock, humiliation, and physical injury’, after the Grammy-winning rapper ‘forcefully’ hit her with a microphone, while performing at the Drai’s Beachclub, in Vegas, two years ago.

In the complaint filed in the Eighth Judicial Court in Clark County, Nevada, Doe said that she was on her first solo trip to Las Vegas and attended the headlining performance by the ‘Girls Like You’ singer at the aforementioned venue on July 29, when Cardi ‘appeared onstage under visibly high-temperature conditions and, while holding a microphone, verbally requested that the audience splash water on her’.

The complainant claimed that Cardi ‘made repeated gestures and statements encouraging concertgoers to throw water, implicitly authorising and inviting light splashing from drinks’ and even ‘demonstrated her consent and participation by pouring water from a bottle over her body while onstage’. Therefore, Doe, in ‘accordance with the environment’ and ‘in a manner consistent with other attendees, splashed a small portion of her drink’ in the singer’s direction.

However, she alleged that Cardi acted in ‘apparent anger and without warning’ by ‘suddenly and forcefully’ throwing her microphone ‘directly’ at her, due to which, she experienced ‘immediate apprehension of an imminent harmful contact’.

According to the lawsuit, the attack resulted in ‘offensive and unconsented physical contact’, causing her ‘physical injury’.

Doe alleges that those actions were ‘excessive, disproportionate, and undertaken in a public venue, causing additional reputational and emotional harm’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the U.S. police had previously launched a battery investigation against the singer, after the video of her mic-toss went viral on social media.