Cardi B takes aim at Trump on new single 'Ah Ha'

Cardi B has returned with new music, releasing her latest single, “Ah Ha,” a hard-hitting track that not only targets her critics but also includes a pointed jab at U.S. President Donald Trump.

Produced by DJ SwanQo, the song marks Cardi B’s first release since her 2025 album Am I the Drama?. Throughout the track, the Grammy-winning rapper delivers her signature confident lyricism while addressing detractors and making a political statement.

In one of the song’s most talked-about lines, Cardi raps: “Black trucks at the club, look like Trump in this bitch, f** him,”* before continuing to assert that none of her rivals have been able to challenge her.

The rapper celebrated the song’s release on Instagram, encouraging fans to stream it with her trademark humor.

“‘AH HA’ is out RIGHT NOW!! Go run it up in the clubs… the weddings… the funerals!!!” she wrote.

The new single follows the release of Am I the Drama?, Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album, which arrived last September.

The project featured collaborations with artists including Cash Cobain, Tyla, Selena Gomez, Janet Jackson and Lizzo. She later supported the album with her Little Miss Drama Tour, which ran from February through April.

Cardi B has long been outspoken about her political views and has frequently criticized Trump and his administration.