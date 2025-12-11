Cardi B unveils her dermal implant and neck piercing

American rapper Cardi B just got a dermal implant on her back and a fresh neck piercing at the back of her neck.

In an Instagram post, the rapper shared the news by posting a carousel of images depicting a club party. She also showed off her new look.

Cardi B captioned the photos as “Girls night”, wearing a black leather halter top and lace-up pants, topped with a neon green wig and layered silver jewellery.

The post also included a close-up photo of her tattooed back and the new piercings, which she appeared to have gotten about a month after she gave birth to her fourth child, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

On the other hand, New York piercer Robbie (@nyc.piercing), who has worked with Travis Barker and Noah Cyrus, posted behind-the-scenes footage of Cardi receiving the dermal implants and a surface piercing on the back of her neck.

For those unversed, dermals require an anchor placed under the skin, which is then topped with jewellery. The Association of Professional Piercers recommends waiting at least three months postpartum before getting pierced.

This wasn’t her only body modification this year. In January, she revealed she had her butt crack pierced with a $13,000 diamond accessory, a process she said was painless thanks to prior surgery leaving the area numb.

She later admitted she lost that piercing after a month, joking that it “went down the toilet”.

