Cardi B’s years-long legal battle with blogger Tasha K isn’t over yet, and this time it’s ending with another payout.

The Grammy-winning rapper has secured an additional $60,000 settlement from YouTuber LaTasha Kebe – better known as Tasha K – after accusing the blogger of violating a court-approved agreement by making comments about Cardi, her estranged husband Offset and NFL star Stefon Diggs.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, both parties reached an agreement on June 30 to resolve the latest dispute and avoid further litigation stemming from Cardi’s $4 million defamation judgment against Kebe in 2022.

Under a bankruptcy agreement reached last year, Kebe was permitted to delay payments on the multimillion-dollar judgment as long as she refrained from making disparaging remarks about Cardi, whose legal name is Belcalis Almánzar, or her family.

However, Cardi argued that Kebe breached the agreement by publishing new comments about the rapper, Offset and Diggs. As a result, the court ordered Kebe to reimburse Cardi more than $110,000 in legal fees.

The latest settlement reduces that amount to approximately $60,000, provided Kebe makes both required payments on time. If she complies with the terms, Cardi has agreed to accept the reduced amount as full satisfaction of the sanctions.

The latest development is another chapter in a legal dispute that began in 2019, when Cardi sued Kebe for defamation over a series of online videos.

The rapper accused the blogger of spreading false and damaging claims, including allegations that she had worked as a prostitute, used cocaine, cheated on Offset and had herpes and HPV.