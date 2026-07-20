Cardi B's classy dinner with Nigerian star sparks dating speculation

Cardi B has sparked romance rumors once again, keeping the good times rolling in Italy alongside a Nigerian soccer star last night. The rapper, whose birth name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, stirred fresh dating buzz with Nigerian football player Maduka Okoye, months after giving birth to her fourth child—her first with Stefon Diggs.

Social media users spotted pictures from her night out with the sportsman, which showed them enjoying a classy dinner in Venice, Italy. The “I Like It” singer and the Udinese goalkeeper were seen sitting side by side at a restaurant overlooking one of Venice’s famous canals during their private get-together. Fans questioned whether the outing was just a friendly meal or something more, as the duo seemed entirely at ease while conversing throughout the evening.

Cardi B with Maduka Okoye in Venice, Italy last night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3pod3QD12K — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) July 19, 2026

However, both stars have stepped up to clear up the situation publicly, as there is no official proof that the pair are seriously dating. Still, the footage was more than enough to send the online community into a frenzy, with people expressing a range of reactions, including astonishment, skepticism, and excitement.

After spotting the two in Italy together, one X user asked in shock, “They really dating haha.” Another jokingly commented, “Cardi B and Maduka Okoye in Venice? The simulation is glitching again, but honestly, good for them.”

Not every response was positive. Some people attacked the rapper’s personal life, with one individual commenting, “Next baby daddy loading smh.” Another fan added, “A mother of a toddler that’s under 3 and a newborn. She’s seen out with different men more than she’s ever seen with her kids. But hey, it’s Cardi B so all is good.”

These rumors surfaced after the 33-year-old Cardi B announced the birth of her fourth child with her ex-beau Diggs on November 13, 2025.