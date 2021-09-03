Cardiac patients who received ‘expired’ stents to be examined

LAHORE: Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi held on Friday a meeting with cardiac specialists to discuss the issue of insertion of expired stents into heart patients at Lahore’s Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

The urgent meeting was called on the directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The health secretary called for all the cardiac patients who received expired stents to be contacted and examined at once.

He further instructed the health officials to ensure that those involved in the scam don’t go unpunished.

Also Read: PAKISTAN BECOMES 18TH COUNTRY GLOBALLY TO PRODUCE CARDIAC STENTS

Earlier, the Punjab Institute of Cardiology constituted a six-member committee to look into alleged insertion of expired stents into heart patients.

The issue came to light when the PIC deputy medical superintendent (stores) in a letter to the medical superintendent revealed that expired stents were inserted into several patients at the health facility.