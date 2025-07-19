Cardless cash withdrawals in India using Mob Apps: How it works

NEW DEHLI: In a major advancement in digital banking, key Indian banks have introduced cardless cash withdrawal services that allow users to access funds from ATMs without having a physical debit card.

This innovation is based on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology and is fast picking up steam across the country.

According to reports, customers have mobile applications by which they can now withdraw money, such as YONO by SBI, iMobile by ICICI, and Google Pay.

By following a simple process, users can avail UPI ATM withdrawal facility. They have to visit a UPI-enabled ATM, select the cardless cash withdrawal option, and scan a mutable QR code presented on the screen using their UPI app. After entering the requested amount and authenticating with their UPI PIN, the ATM pays the cash immediately.

This method not only increases convenience but also improves security by eradicating risks connected with credit card fraud.

The Reserve Bank of India has fostered banks to adopt Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW), allowing customers to use any UPI app at participating ATMs.

Some banks, like SBI, offer additional features such as a six-digit YONO Cash code, which can be entered at the ATM for quick access to funds. The transaction limit for UPI ATM withdrawal is ₹10,000 per transaction, and it falls within the daily UPI limit set by individual banks.

With over 30 banks and financial institutions now supporting this feature, including HDFC, Union Bank, and IndusInd Bank, cardless cash withdrawal is poised to become a mainstream banking solution across India.

Earlier in Pakistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif established a high-level committee to promote a cashless economy and speed up the digitisation.

The committee, chaired by the prime minister himself, will review the progress and initiatives related to the promotion of digitisation and a cashless economy weekly.

Chairing a meeting in this regard, the prime minister emphasised that digitization of the economy was among the government’s top reform priorities.