Caretaker Balochistan CM: Parliamentary committee to meet today

QUETTA: The six-member parliamentary committee which also includes CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will meet today at 9:00 pm to finalise the appointment of the caretaker Balochistan chief minister, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly has issued the notification for the key session of the parliamentary committee to finalise the caretaker CM.

The six-member parliamentary committee members include outgoing CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Zamrak Achakzai and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from the government side. Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Younus Zehri and Ahmed Nawaz will represent the opposition side.

Ali Mardan Domki, Mir Usman Badini, Mir Naseer Bizenjo and Ali Hassan Zehri have been nominated for the caretaker Balochistan CM’s slot.

From the chief minister’s side, Mir Naseer Bizenjo and Ali Hassan Zehri were recommended to the committee, whereas, the opposition leader sent the nominations of Ali Mardan Domki and Usman Badini.

Yesterday, the decision to choose a Balochistan caretaker chief minister was left to a parliamentary committee after the government and opposition failed to reach a consensus.

A decision had to be made within three days of the provincial assembly’s dissolution under the law and Tuesday was the last day to finalise a name.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and the Leader of the Opposition, Malik Sikandar, had proposed Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki’s name as the interim chief minister.