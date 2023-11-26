Caretaker FM Jilani departs for Belgium visit

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister (FM) Jalil Abbas Jilani has departed for Belgium visit where he will attend an international conference on the invitation of European Commissioner for Migration of Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that Caretaker FM Jalil Abbas Jilani departed for Belgium visit to attend the ministerial-level International Conference on a Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling being held on November 28, 2023, on the invitation of European Commissioner for Migration of Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

Related: Pakistan ready to airlift, treat injured Palestinians in Gaza: FM Jilani

The forthcoming global event would be attended by the EU Member States, the European Parliament, EU Justice and Home Affairs agencies, partner countries of origin and transit, as well as various international organizations.

The caretaker foreign minister will also hold meetings on the sidelines of the global event, sources added.

According to media reports, FM Jilani will shed light on the measures undertaken by Pakistan to mitigate irregular migration and present legal pathways of migration as a viable alternative within the framework of the recently launched Migration and Mobility Dialogue with the European Union.