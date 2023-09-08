Caretaker FM to chair Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting in London

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will chair the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting (CYMM) beginning from Tuesday next in London.

The theme of the meeting is “Aim Higher: Delivering More for Young People in the Commonwealth”. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Radio Pakistan reported.

Four core areas of education, employment, engagement and environment identified in the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), will be extensively discussed in the meeting.

While in London, FM Jalil Abbas Jilani is also expected to meet the participating Ministers and high-ranking officials of the Commonwealth.

Earlier, it was reported that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is likely to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which opens on September 5.

Caretaker PM Kakar will apparently be the first interim prime minister to represent Pakistan at the UN General Assembly. He will be addressing the UN summit on September 22 and he will return the same day after delivering his speech.

A small delegation will accompany the caretaker prime minister including interim Foreign Minister Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani, interim Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, interim Climate Changes and Law and Parliamentary and Water Resources Affairs Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam and Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi.

A UN press statement marked Sept 19 as the first day of the high-level general debate that is addressed by world leaders.