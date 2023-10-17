31.9 C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Caretaker Govt ministers meet PTI leaders: sources

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker government’s ministers have contacted the PTI leaders to bring a conducive atmosphere for the upcoming elections, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“These contacts aimed at creating conducive political environment for general elections,” according to sources.

“Caretaker federal minister for information Murtaza Solangi held a meeting with PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood a few days back,” sources said.

According to caretaker government sources, PTI leader said, “we want reconciliation but everyone have to play their role.

“We are contacting all political parties including the PTI,” government sources said.

“The contacts are aimed at cooling down political temperatures to ensure free and fair elections,” sources added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

