Caretaker PM appears before IHC in missing Baloch students case

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar appeared in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in missing Baloch students’ recovery case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that the state institutions are not above the law. “The state institutions know, how to run a country. The country could not be run with violation of the citizens’ rights,” the bench observed.

Caretaker PM said, “We are facing armed mutiny in Balochistan”. “The United Nations also have standard procedure, they question who has been disappeared,” Kakar said. “They ask, you Mr. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani have disappeared”.

“Are you telling me, I am going to face enforced disappearance,” Justice Kayani asked. “I am only giving an example,” Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said. “I am taking Anwaar’s name,” he said.

“Holding entire state as accused of enforced disappearances is not correct,” caretaker PM said. “People were being killed on roadside but no one remember the human rights. You are shot dead, if your name is ‘Chaudhry’, ‘Gujjar’,” Anwaar Kakar said.

“Why they don’t say anything, when non-state actors kill people,” he said. “They give 5,000 names when ask about missing persons. They don’t want to solve this issue,” he said.

“It is not a truth that suicide attackers get praise, they are in armed struggle to form a new state,” Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said.

The court remarked,” Definitely it is a war, our military and other institutions are fighting. No court providing protection to any non-state actor.

“Credit goes to the government that the number of missing persons go down from 59 to 08” the bench observed.