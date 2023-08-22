Caretaker PM Kakar to visit Karachi today

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will arrive in Karachi on a day-long visit today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to PM Office, this will be Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s first visit after becoming caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The prime minister would visit the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam, lay a floral wreath and offer fateha.

During his stay in Karachi, the prime minister would preside over a meeting to review the development projects.

Besides, the prime minister would also meet Sindh caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Maqbool Baqar, Governor Kamran Tessori and a delegation of business community leaders.

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will also meet Anwaarul Haq Kakar. Sources said that a delegation of traders and the business community will also meet PM Kakar.