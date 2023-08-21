Caretaker PM to arrive in Karachi tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar will arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit tomorrow (Tuesday), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, this will be Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s first visit after becoming caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The prime minister would visit the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam, lay a wreath and offer fateha.

During his stay in Karachi, the prime minister would preside over a meeting to review the development projects.

Besides, the prime minister would also meet Sindh caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Maqbool Baqar, Governor Kamran Tessori and a delegation of business community leaders.

Earlier in the day, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar visited Jaranwala to express solidarity with Christian families affected in the incident, wherein a violent mob ransacked and torched churches and attacked the community’s residences.

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Naqvi, federal caretaker ministers, senior officials and members of the Christian community were also present on the occasion.

The caretaker PM also distributed cheques among the affected families and reviewed the renovation and rehabilitation work of churches and other structures that were damaged by “miscreants”.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the nominated new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan and a member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician from Balochistan.

Simultaneously, he served as parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the Senate.

Anwarul Haq Kakar also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.