Caretaker PM to participate in ECO summit in Uzbekistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will embark on an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan to participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit, the FO spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the prime minister, at the summit, will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO vision 2025 and promotion of cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.

The premier will present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organization and promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

PM Kakar will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

Alluding to the illegal foreigners’ repatriation plan, the foreign office spokesperson said this applies to all foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan irrespective of their nationality and country of origin.

She said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for the just and peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Expressing concerns over the dire situation in Gaza, the spokesperson said the UN Security Council must act and fulfill its responsibility of upholding peace. She said the world body must call for lifting the siege, protecting civilians and facilitating humanitarian corridors for provision of uninterrupted essential supplies to the beleaguered people of Gaza.