Caretaker Setup: Sindh CM, opposition leader to hold talks after Aug 11

KARACHI: Formal consultations between Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Opposition Rana Ansar on the provincial caretaker setup will begin after August 11, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The government and opposition leaders will discuss the caretaker setup of Sindh after dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Chief Minister and the opposition leader are expected to reach a consensus over a name for the caretaker chief minister of Sindh within three days of dissolution of the provincial legislature.

An announcement of the name of caretaker chief minister from the chief minister house is likely on the night of August 14, sources said.

In case of disagreement between the opposition leader and the chief minister the matter will be sent to the parliamentary committee to take decision.

As per the constitutional mechanism the chief minister and the opposition leader have to reach to a consensus for the top office of the interim set up within a span of three days. If they fail to reach a decision the matter will be decided by a parliamentary body within next three days.

If the deadlock persists in the parliamentary committee, the election commission will announce the name of caretaker chief minister in the next two days.