Caretaker setup: Maulana Fazlur Rehman to ‘visit’ Dubai to meet Zardari, Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman likely to visit Dubai to meet former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif to ‘discuss’ caretaker setup. 

The contacts between Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam are gearing up as the date for end of the present assembly is coming nearer.

Sources having knowledge of the development said Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have contacted Fazlur Rehman after which he is likely to visit Dubai to meet both the leaders.

The three bigwigs will ‘finalise’ the names for the caretaker governments.

Earlier, the ruling coalition parties, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) rejected receiving any suggestions from PML-N regarding Ishaq Dar for caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led PPP rejected such reports regarding their agreement on appointing Ishaq Dar as the caretaker PM.

Sources closer to PPP told ARY News that no agreement was made on Ishaq Dar’s name for the slot. They said that Dar’s name was not suggested and PPP would suggest an impartial candidate for the post.

