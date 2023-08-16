Caretaker set-up: These names shortlisted for cabinet posts

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has completed consultations regarding the formation of cabinet whereas an announcement in this regard is expected today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources have revealed that retired diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani is likely to be made foreign minister.

Veteran civil servant Shoaib Suddle, Muhammad Ali Durrani and Senator Sarfaraz Bugti have all been confirmed to join the caretaker federal cabinet, say sources.

Furthermore, the name of Senator Sarfraz Bugti was likely to be finalised for caretaker interior minister.

Sources disclosed that the new cabinet members are expected to be sworn in soon.

Earlier, it emerged that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has asked Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan to continue performing his duties during the interim government tenure.

Awan was appointed in March this year after the resignation of Shehzad Ata Elahi. The president had appointed Awan as the AGP under Article 100 of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister.

Currently, Awan is defending in the Supreme Court the court-martial of May 9 rioters. He is also defending various pieces of legislation including the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that interim PM Anwarul Haq Kakar assumed his responsibilities after taking the oath of office on August 14.

After assuming the responsibilities, the caretaker premier sought a detailed briefing from all ministries on important matters.