Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac reunite in Beef Season 2

Beef Season 2, which is currently streaming on Netflix, marks Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac’s 13-year reunion. Released today, April 16, all eight episodes depict an intense marital crisis that sparks a generational conflict at a prestigious country club.

Carey Mulligan stars as interior designer Lindsay Crane-Martin, wife of Joshua Martin, while Oscar Isaac plays the millennial general manager of a posh country club. Beneath the facade of wealth and status, their marriage is slowly disintegrating. When a Gen Z couple, Ashley Miller (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Charles Melton), captures the Martins’ private, heated argument on camera, all four become entangled in a complex game of deception and favor-trading.

According to Netflix, this season pivots from the overt road-rage outbursts of Season 1 to focus on passive-aggressive confrontations. The silent feud even draws in the club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), who is dealing with her own controversies.

In an exclusive interview with People, Isaac and Mulligan discussed the significance of this reunion. While Isaac was “kind of passing through” the set of Drive (2011), and their characters hardly interacted in Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), the two now have eight full episodes to develop a nuanced portrayal of a married couple from the ground up.

Mulligan, 40, told reporters there is “so much excitement” about finally working with Isaac on a relationship that is “weird, complicated, true, and outrageous.” She added that they worked closely with creator Lee Sung Jin (nicknamed “Sonny”) to plot out every detail of the couple’s disintegrating marriage before filming began. Isaac, 47, described the production as “really exciting,” noting it provided a rare opportunity to “build these characters and build this relationship.”

The central conflict, which pits Millennials against Gen Z, was designed by Lee Sung Jin to shift the age dynamic from Season 1. “We thought, ‘What if we actually made them a little bit closer in age and highlight that generational divide?'” he told Netflix Tudum. While Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny symbolize young love untouched by life, Isaac and Carey Mulligan represent a marriage weathered by years of compromise and concealed animosity.

While Season 1 followed two strangers locked in escalating road rage, Season 2 explores individuals who built a life together but now hardly recognize one another. Mulligan describes Lindsay as being “at the worst moment of her life,” yet the character continues to pretend nothing is wrong. This tension between truth and denial creates emotional depth at every turn, complemented by a score from Grammy and Academy Award winner Finneas O’Connell that balances intimacy with dark humor.