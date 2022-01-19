Cargo ship carrying wheat from Russia catches fire at Karachi port

KARACHI: A cargo ship carrying wheat from Russia, MV ROYAL JADE, has caught fire at Karachi port, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on a cargo ship from Russia, MV ROYAL JADE, at Karachi port’s berth 16 which led the port authorities to impose an emergency.

Sources told ARY News that the fire dousing process has commenced after the imposition of an emergency at Karachi port.

Sources said that a carbide caught fire at the cargo vessel’s deck that is being doused. However, the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

The cargo vessel is carrying 57,750 tonnes of wheat, sources added.

Efforts are underway to douse the fire by the firefighters of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), whereas, more fire brigade vehicles are put on standby.

