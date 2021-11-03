Cargo vessel Heng Tong to leave Karachi Port for Dubai today

KARACHI: Cargo vessel (MV) Heng Tong 77 that was stuck at the Karachi coast in July and later rescued and berthed at Karachi Port, will leave the port for Dubai today, ARY News reported Wednesday.

The Karachi Port Trust, after payment of the port charges and other expenses to the authorities, has issued port clearance certificate to the shipping agent.

The vessel, stuck at Karachi’s Seaview beach was re-floated on September 07 after multiple failed efforts and later berthed at the port.

A tug boat will drag the cargo vessel (MV) Heng Tong 77 from Pakistani waters to Dubai. The ship will later be taken from Dubai to Qatar, according to sources.

The route of the tug boat and the plan to drag the vessel have also been handed over to the KPT authorities.

After the vessel ran aground at Seaview beach in Karachi in July the Pakistan Navy along with other maritime stakeholders had safely completed the de-fuelling process of the ship to avoid an environmental disaster.

On July 27, 2003, Tasman Spirit, an oil tanker, ran aground while navigating to the port of Karachi. It broke up and spilled around 30,000 metric tonnes of oil over the next few days, which is one of Pakistan’s worst environmental disasters.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!