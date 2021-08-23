Cargo vessel stranded at Karachi beach dragged 150 ft in deep water

KARACHI: A cargo vessel grounded at Karachi’s Seaview beach dragged by 150 feet in deep water, quoting shipping agent involved in the operation, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Cargo motor vessel (MV) Heng Tong 77 was dragged with a tug boat and a crane barge by 150 meters to the deep sea,” shipping agent Capt. Asim said.

“The high tide will also remain on 11:00 in night and tomorrow. The ship will be tugged by 100 meters more,” Asim said. “The vessel after being dragged to the deep sea, will be diverted to a berth,” Capt. Asim said.

“Both the engines of the ship have been started and propellers are also functional,” he said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi earlier said that the local operation to drag the stranded ship has been completed.

Talking to media the PM’s Aide said that the vessel will be anchored after being tugged to the sea. “The ship will be surveyed after its anchorage at a berth. It will be allowed to sail after complete repair.

Earlier today, “Two tug boats, an operational boat and a crane barge participated in the operation to pull the grounded vessel.”

The salvage operation of the cargo vessel got its initial success after a crane barge, involved in the operation and was also grounded at the beach, re-floated.

The rescuers pulled the grounded crane barge yesterday during high tidal waves in the sea.

The 98 metres in length and 20 metres wide vessel MV Heng Tong 77, with a capacity of 3,600 deadweight tonnage, was said to be waiting for a crew change outside the Karachi harbour while on its way to Turkey from China when tidal waves caused it to lose its anchors and start drifting towards the shore.