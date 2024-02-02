Carl Weathers: Rocky and Predator star dies at 76

Actor Carl Weathers, who had popular roles in Hollywood hits like Rocky, Predator, and Star Wars franchises, has died, several entertainment websites have reported.

According to Deadline magazine, Carl Weathers passing was confirmed by his family with a statement.

The Hollywood actor’s family has not revealed a specific cause of death but it’s noted that the actor died in his sleep. Weathers was 76 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend,” reads the statement issued by the family.

Carl Weathers is best known for playing Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champion of the world who gave journeyman Philly boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) a shot at the title in 1976’s Rocky. Weathers reprised the role in Rocky II (1979), which featured a title rematch with Balboa, and 1982’s Rocky III. His final film in the franchise was Rocky IV (1985).

Before rising to the top of Hollywood, Weathers also featured in films such as Bucktown or Friday Foster. In the late ‘1980s, Carl Weathers also starred in the first Predator film with Arnold Schwarzenegger.