Carla Gugino joins Brad Pitt in Tarantino-penned Cliff Booth movie

The charismatic beauty, Carla Gugino is the latest actor to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming film , The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which stars Brad Pitt in the lead role.

According to Deadline, The Adventures of Cliff Booth is a film directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino.

Besides Brad Pitt, Carla Gugino will be sharing the screen with big names including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, and Scott Caan.

The details regarding her character has not yet been revealed but one thing is for sure that Carla Gugino’s involvement adds more star power to the film.

Read More: Why Brad Pitt isn’t keen on sharing the screen with Tom Cruise again

The new movie continues the story of Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a character previously played and made famous by Brad Pitt.

The character helped Brad Pitt bag Academy Award. This time, the plot is said to follow Booth as a Hollywood fixer, though full details remain under wraps.

Carla Gugino has had a busy career, with recent work in Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher, which earned her a Critics Choice nomination.

She was also seen in The Friend alongside Naomi Watts and Bill Murray, and she will next appear in Heads of State, an action comedy from Amazon Studios starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

Carla Gugino’s film credits include Gerald’s Game, Watchmen, San Andreas, American Gangster, and the popular Spy Kids series. On television, she has appeared in Jett, The Girls on the Bus, and Leopard Skin.

With production expected to begin later this year, Carla Gugino’s addition to The Adventures of Cliff Booth has only raised excitement for what promises to be another major title on Netflix.

Besides Carla Gugion’s addition, Brad Pitt was asked about the possibility of working with Cruise again, Pitt made it clear that it all depends on the type of film.

He joked that he’s not interested in performing the kind of extreme stunts Tom Cruise is known for like hanging off planes in Mission: Impossible and would only consider a collaboration if it’s something more grounded.