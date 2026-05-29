Carmen Electra explains divorce from Dennis Rodman

Actress-model Carmen Electra has reportedly brought the reasons behind her divorce from Dennis Rodman to light during a recent appearance on the Legally Goff podcast.

The 54-year-old American diva candidly discussed her challenging relationship with the former NBA player. Remembering her former partner, Carmen shared, “He was always like the pied piper of the party.”

“We had a lot of fun together. That was my favorite part of being around Dennis, but, you know, we only get to see the part of Dennis that the media lets us see, right?” the model disclosed. The Scary Movie actress went on to say that Dennis was “so loving, and then he’s wild and he’s drinking.”

Explaining her decision to leave, Carmen Electra stated, “It was just too hard to continue to keep up with him and his friends. I mean, it was constant drinking. And I just remember looking at myself in the mirror. I was at home and I didn’t recognize myself. I had bags under my eyes. My face was puffy. And I’m in my 20s, you know, and I thought like, it’s got to stop. It has to stop.”

The Baywatch star credited a shift in her mindset to self-reflection and reading. “A friend gave me a really good book and it was like a self-help book and I started reading the book and I liked it. So I went to the store … and I’d grab another book and I’d start sitting there and I just thought, ‘I got to get away from him because what good is going to come out of this,’ you know?”

“I mean, it was real love,” Carmen Electra added. “It wasn’t a made-up story. It wasn’t a publicity stunt. It was real love. And you know, it’s sad, but it had to end.”

It is pertinent to note that Carmen and Dennis officially split in April 1999, less than a year after their marriage.