web analytics
16.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 20, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Carnival: Cruise operator beats revenue estimates

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Carnival beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Friday, helped by resilient demand for its pricier voyages from Americans eager to go on summer cruises, sending its shares up about 4% in premarket trading.

Cruise operators have had a stellar year, driven by strong demand as travelers increasingly sought to splurge on memorable getaways such as sea voyages and vacations.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $5.94 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $5.93 billion, per data compiled by LSEG.

However, Carnival forecast annual profit below expectations as higher costs of promotions and advertising weighed on the cruise operator.

It expects annual profit of $1.70 per share, compared with estimates of $1.74.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carnival Cruise Line (@carnival)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.