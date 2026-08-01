Carole Middleton's fierce family instincts revealed

The mother of Catherine, Carole Middleton has been hailed as the backbone of the Middleton family for simultaneously comforting both her brother, Gary Goldsmith, and her daughter, Catherine, Princess of Wales through back-to-back medical emergencies that put them in life-threatening situations.

Goldsmith recently discussed a brush with death following a medical emergency and stated Carole was by his side through his struggle, though also managing overwhelming stress about her daughter’s cancer diagnosis, and encouraging him to focus on his own recovery through rest, nutrition, exercise, and cutting out alcohol.

Goldsmith is grateful his sister was there, as he says her daughter being poorly was “one thing”, but her “suffering with cancer is massive.”

Gary Goldsmith’s health scare.

The Celebrity Big Brother star recently shared the traumatic experience in detail for the first time. Speaking to a journalist, he described his health scare at 60 while having his birthday celebrations in Ibiza. Since stopping his medication, Mounjaro, two weeks before and dropping 3.5 stone to around 13.4 stone, he violently vomited blood one morning.

After being rushed to hospital surgeons found his esophageal varices, dilated vessels on his esophagus caused by an abnormal amount of blood flow to them, and emergency vein-banding surgery was required to stop him from bleeding to death.

“If they hadn’t banded me, I would have bled to death” Goldsmith said and was placed on life support for 48 hours while he began his recovery.

Carole Middleton, a pillar of strength.

Carole was informed of her brother’s diagnosis from his daughter, Tallulah, while she was grappling with her daughter Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer treatment and recovery, the biggest family issue any of them had faced to date. “Your brother being poorly is one thing, your daughter suffering with cancer is massive, both in terms of emotional support needed for her and for your husband.”

Goldsmith said, highlighting how Carole juggled both crises remarkably well by focusing on her brother’s long-term recovery and encouraging him to adopt healthier lifestyle choices after he was discharged.

Princess Catherine has made a significant recovery milestone.

Goldsmith also commended his niece Princess Kate for her determination during her health battle, calling her “a true inspiration.” After treatment and recovery from a surprise cancer diagnosis in early 2024 she has now returned to her royal duties and recently completed the National Three Peaks Challenge.

The Princess climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales in under 24 hours with her brother James Middleton as they raised funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Kate’s husband Prince William and their three children were there to greet her upon completion of the challenge, which Goldsmith said watched as his niece once again looked “ready to be back to her full self” and returned to her “elements in nature.”