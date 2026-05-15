Carrick says Man Utd future to be decided 'pretty soon'

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick said Friday he expects his Old Trafford future to be resolved “pretty soon” following reports he will be offered the job on a permanent basis.

Carrick has earned praised for steering United to Champions League qualification after taking over from the sacked Ruben Amorim in January.

United had been linked with a host of potential managers in recent months, but chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are expected to recommend Carrick’s appointment to co-owner Jim Ratcliffe.

The former United and England midfielder has exceeded expectations, leading his team into third place in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Contract talks over a two-year deal for Carrick, with the option of a further season, are believed to be underway and could be concluded by the end of the week.

Asked about his future, Carrick told reporters: “Can’t blame you for asking, two games to go, there’s not much else I can say.

“Listen, the future for me is going to be decided pretty soon. We knew that was going to be towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, so nothing has changed.

“There’s no big swing on that, that is what it is, and obviously whatever is beyond that is pretty close round the corner anyway.”

After failing to lead Middlesbrough into the Premier League, Carrick left the second-tier club in 2025.

He has fared much better with United, proving a unifying and stabilising figure after Amorim’s turbulent reign.

Carrick also won the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup during a successful 12-year spell as a United midfielder.

“It’s a unique football club, a special football club. I’m immensely proud to have come back and been a part of it, to help,” he said.

“As a supporter and ex-player, as a pure supporter and caring about the club so much, to come back and help and move the club forward was important.

“To make a big step and get back in the Champions League is good. We’re happy with the work we’ve done so far.”

United haven’t won the Premier League since Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2013.

A host of top managers including Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal have failed to restore United to the summit of English football.

“You’ve always got to aim upwards. That’s the beauty of football and competition, to achieve something and back it up, improve on things, that’s always the challenge,” Carrick said of United’s gradual improvement this season.

“For the players, for the squad, for the whole group, for the club, we want to keep moving in a positive way and in the right direction.

“The closer you get to the top the less room for progress, but progress is what needs to be aimed for.”