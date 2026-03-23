Carrie Ann Fleming passes away; ‘Supernatural’ & 'iZombie' actress was 51

Carrie Ann Fleming, known for her roles in the long-running TV series Supernatural and iZombie, has died at the age of 51 after a battle with breast cancer.

Carrie Ann Fleming passed away on February 26, surrounded by her loved ones, according to her representative. Those close to her describe the loss as deeply felt — not just for her work on screen, but for the warmth she carried off it.

Trained in theatre in British Columbia, Carrie Ann Fleming built a steady career across television and film, though many viewers remember her most as Karen Singer in Supernatural. She appeared in a handful of episodes between 2006 and 2011, playing the wife of Bobby Singer — a character closely tied to the Winchester brothers, portrayed by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

For Jim Beaver, who played Bobby, the loss is far more personal. Carrie Ann Fleming, he shared, was someone he formed a deep bond with during their time on the show — a connection that quietly grew into love, even if circumstances never quite allowed it to fully take shape.

He had already known loss. Years earlier, he lost his wife to the same illness. Now, losing Carrie Ann Fleming has reopened that grief in a way he didn’t expect. He reflected on how rare it is to find that kind of emotional connection even once in life — and how unimaginable it feels to lose it twice.

Their lives, however, were set in different places. She was based in Canada, where Supernatural was filmed, while he remained in Southern California. Distance, and life itself, kept them from building something more conventional. Still, those close to them say the bond never really faded.

Colleagues often described Carrie Ann Fleming as someone full of energy — the kind of person whose presence lifted a room without trying too hard. There was a natural ease to her, an openness that made her instantly likeable. It’s the sort of thing that doesn’t always translate on screen, but people noticed.

Beyond Supernatural, Carrie Ann Fleming appeared in a wide range of shows, including iZombie, where she had a recurring role, as well as Smallville, Supergirl, Stargate SG-1 and The 4400. Her film work included appearances in Happy Gilmore and Good Luck Chuck.

In later years, the iZombie star continued to work steadily, balancing television roles with her personal life. Carrie Ann Fleming is survived by her daughter, Madelyn Rose — now left to carry forward the memory of a mother remembered as much for her kindness as her craft.