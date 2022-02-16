Cars stolen from Karachi sold cheaply in Balochistan: report

KARACHI: A car thief arrested by Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has admitted to selling vehicles stolen from Karachi in Balochistan’s Quetta and Pishin, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, cars worth Rs1.2 million were sold at Rs250,000 in Quetta and Pishin.

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested a car thief named Ahsan Malik from Karachi while a prime member of the criminal group Aslam Tareen escaped. Ahsan and his partners have been stealing vehicles from Gizri, Defence and Bahadurabad, said AVLC officials.

AVLC officials have said that Ahsan used to steal vehicles from Karachi and sent them to Quetta and Pishin while another member of their gang is responsible for selling the stolen vehicles. Stolen vehicles originally worth around Rs1.2m are sold in around Rs250,000 rupees in Pishin and Quetta, they added.

According to a statement by AVLC Ahsan and his accomplices have been involved in organized car theft for the past 4 years. These criminals have been arrested on several occasions as well but they always find their way out, they added.

The detained Ahsan Malik revealed that there is no documentation check from Quetta to Karachi whatsoever. We would not be able to sell stolen vehicles from Karachi in Quetta and Pishin if there is checking on the Quetta-Karachi route, he added.

