Carys Zeta Douglas graced red carpet with Michael Douglas

For a rare red-carpet appearance with her 23-year-old daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, Oscar winner Michael Douglas, 81, was honored on August 3rd, 2026, in Valldemossa, Spain.

Local government representatives named the star one of the first ‘Terra d’Honor’ Ambassadors for his 30-plus years of cultural promotion of the heritage site of the Balearic Island. Carys Douglas wowed local press speaking in fluent Spanish as “the favorite place in the world for our family.”

Michael Douglas Was Appointed ‘Terra d’Honor’ Ambassador In Mallorca

During the first-ever Mallorca ‘Terra d’Honor’ awards hosted by the Consell de Mallorca at Costa Nord in Valldemossa; Michael Douglas was honored for his ongoing contribution and dedication to Mallorca.

Speaking for all 12 honorees, Douglas expressed his ties to Mallorca, where he has owned S’Estaca, the historic estate at the foot of the Tramuntana mountains, since 1989.

Daughter and Father red carpet appearance, including their styles and thoughts

The awards ceremony served as a combined appearance for Michael Douglas and his daughter, who is with his wife, Catherine Zeta Jones.

Michael Douglas wore a classic outfit of a navy suit over a light blue open collared shirt with a pair of black leather shoes. Carys a black strapless top and wide-leg lace-hem trousers with metallic heeled shoes.

While interacting with the press, Carys spoke to all of the reporters in Spanish explaining all of her ‘favorite memories are here in Mallorca.’

The daughter, who recently made her professional stage debut playing Nina in Chekhov’s The Seagull in New York City, told the locals that all of her ‘favorite memories’ were here. Her brother Dylan, along with Carys, spent their summers here during their childhood.

Michael Douglas’s Legacy in Mallorca of 30+ years

In 1989 Douglas purchased the historic S’Estaca estate and began restoring the vineyard and keeping its unique architecture preserved.

His active support of the cultural heritage of Costa Nord and other local traditions and organizations in the area helped to make the island what it is today, an inviting cultural tourist location.

For many years, this was and continues to be the family vacation home for the Douglas-Zeta Jones family who have strong ties to the island.