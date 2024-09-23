Case registered against KP Chief Minister in Lahore

LAHORE: A case has been filed against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur and 250 to 300 others, including Shahid Khattak, at Manawan Police Station, Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

The case was registered after a complaint from SHO Hudiara Hamas Hameed, the charges include terrorism, attempted murder, and other serious offenses.

As per the FIR, Lahore Police personnel were stationed on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway when the group of people, led by Ali Amin Gandapur, allegedly attacked them.

Armed individuals in the group reportedly smashed the windows of the toll plaza, broke barriers blocking vehicles, and damaged CCTV cameras, causing panic among citizens.

The FIR also stated that these acts spread terror and chaos at the scene.

Earlier in the day, the KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said he would not apologise to anyone and instead demanded the government apologize to him first.

In a video message a day after the Lahore rally, Gandapur said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not be intimidated or silenced.

“What should I apologise for? I have done nothing that warrants an apology, if you want to file cases, file them,” he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur criticised ruling parties for their involvement in “unconstitutional activities”, saying that the nation stands with democracy, the constitution, and PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for 414 days.

He condemned those who illegally removed Khan from power and vowed to continue the fight for justice.

The chief minister further announced a nationwide protest on Friday, calling for peaceful demonstrations across every city and village to demand constitutional protection, judicial freedom, and Imran Khan’s release.