Gandapur refuses to apologise for ‘slurs’ made at PTI’s Islamabad rally

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said he would not apologise to anyone and instead demanded the government apologize to him first.

In a video message a day after the Lahore rally, Gandapur said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not be intimidated or silenced.

“What should I apologise for? I have done nothing that warrants an apology, if you want to file cases, file them,” he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur criticised ruling parties for their involvement in “unconstitutional activities”, saying that the nation stands with democracy, the constitution, and PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for 414 days.

He condemned those who illegally removed Khan from power and vowed to continue the fight for justice.

The chief minister further announced a nationwide protest on Friday, calling for peaceful demonstrations across every city and village to demand constitutional protection, judicial freedom, and Imran Khan’s release.

Gandapur stressed that PTI’s founder will not be free until the judiciary is independent.

It should be noted here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Lahore came to a sudden halt on Saturday before many top leaders could speak.

As the event extended beyond the permitted time, the DJ switched off the sound system and lights, leaving the crowd in darkness.

Gandapur and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan had not arrived at the venue by the time of the deadline’s expiry.

Gandapur later managed to reach the venue, but was unable to deliver a speech.