Case registered against TikToker for setting Margalla Hills ablaze

ISLAMABAD: A case was lodged against Tiktoker Humaira Asghar aka Dolly for deliberating setting the forest on fire at Margalla Hills just for a mere TikTok video, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Humaira Asghar posted a clip of herself on walking playfully in a silver ball gown in front of a burning hillside with the caption: “Fire erupts wherever I am.”

As per details, the case has been filed against TikToker Dolly for defying the environmental protection laws under Environmental Protection Act 1997. The case was filed by assistant director CDA.

A social media star Humaira Asghar with millions of followers is facing criticism after posing for a TikTok video by a forest fire, as a devastating heatwave causes widespread misery.

It comes after police arrested a man earlier this month in the northwestern city of Abbottabad for intentionally starting a forest fire as a background for a video.

Temperatures have peaked at 51 degrees Celsius in parts of Pakistan in recent days, leaving the poor and vulnerable struggling to beat the heat in the impoverished country.

