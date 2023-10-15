Case registered into Turbat labourers’ killing

TURBAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Balochistan on Sunday registered the First Information Report (FIR) of the murder of six labourers in Turbat, ARY News reported.

The case was registered against unknown assailants at CTD Turbat police station.

Unidentified gunmen fatally shot six labourers in Turbat in Balochistan’s Kech district in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the day when a group of armed men barged into a residence in Turbat’s Satellite Town area and indiscriminately shot the labourers. Several people were injured.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the tragic killing of six laborers in Turbat and expressed condolence and sympathy to the bereaved families.

In a statement, he said the state stands with the oppressed and those who unjustly shed blood of people would never be forgiven.

Bugti reiterated the state’s commitment to take action against the terrorists with full force. He said the Turbat incident is against the Baloch tradition, as they always respect and value their guests.

Meanwhile, two injured labourers of Turbat attack have been brought back to Multan and admitted at Nishtar Hospital.

Gunmen had killed six and injured two labourers in Balochistan’s Turbat city in an overnight attack.

Two injured have been brought back in a special flight to Multan, assistant commissioner said.

Injured labourers have been identified as Mohammad Toheed from Narowal and Ghulam Mohammad from Shuja Abad.